‘Please don't turn your back'
A Telluride local’s family is still in Ukraine
By Eva Thomas
Staff Reporter
Over three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, according to a recent report from the Associated Press. Among them was Elizabeth Demura, the 23-year-old sister of Telluride local Elena Demura. Elizabeth traveled from the family’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, seven hours southeast of Kyiv, and met her parents in the Czech Republic. Elena's parents have lived in a small town in the Czech Republic for the past year and a half. They planned to move back to Ukraine, but now nothing is certain.
"They were planning on going over there just temporarily, for a couple of years, making some money, and then go back to Ukraine," said Elena.
Before she left Kryvyi Rih, Elena recounted, her sister packed three suitcases. After speaking with her grandmother, Elizabeth ended up leaving Sunday morning after the invasion with one little bag.
Elena's grandmother, uncles, and some of her friends remain in Kryvyi Rih. She is not sure how much longer she will have the ability to stay in touch with her loved ones if the Russians take over the city.
Right now, she checks American, International, Ukrainian, and even Russian news to get an idea of what is going on each day. Connecting with family and friends is consuming, she explained. Luckily, her employer let her take as many days as she needed off when the war first began. Now, she is back at work, but constantly checking her phone.
"When I first started, I was getting very, very little sleep, because I was constantly checking with everybody and with my family in the Czech Republic, within my city, with my school friends, with my friends that I grew up with. Every hour, pretty much a circle: How are you? What's going on? What's the latest news?” said Elena.
Social media has made an impact by conveying unfiltered details of the war with the world. Through Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, stories and images are posted, sharing the harsh reality that most Ukrainians are living in the midst of a horrific war.
"People are fighting, but without actually seeing it, at least in pictures, you wouldn't have an understanding. Unfortunately, for a lot of people in my country, this is their reality and their day-to-day life. They had to escape, and they had to see a lot of people dead in front of them," Elena said.
A good Ukrainian friend of Elena's, who also lives in the United States, had family in the city of Irpin, which has been completely destroyed. According to Elena, the friend's father and grandmother could not get out of their house when the bombing began. Windows were blown out, and they had no electricity, heat, or water.
"They were hiding in a cellar just trying to survive," Elena said.
A week later, her friend's grandmother passed away. Before he escaped the city, the friend's dad buried her grandmother (his mother) in a self-dug grave in their front yard.
Elena moved from Ukraine to Rico, CO, when she was 22 through a work-study program before making her way to Telluride. Now 31, she is one of the few Ukrainians living in Telluride.
Victoria Petrova, who lives and works in Telluride, was born in the Ukrainian city of Donestk but moved to the southern part of Russia when she was two years old. Her mother's family is Ukrainian, and her father's family is Russian. While she doesn't keep in touch with her mother's side, Petrova knows they left Ukraine when the war started and are now safe in Estonia. Petrova never thought it would come to this. She said friends she talks with in Russia who are "pro-Putin" are misguided and misinformed by "propaganda, 100 percent."
Last week, at the lift of base four in Mountain Village, Larissa Iwanetz walked back and forth, flying the Ukrainian flag past skiers. Iwanetz flew the flag in Mountain Village for about two weeks. Iwanetz and her husband live in Chicago, and have been coming to Telluride for the past 34 years.
"We are both of Ukrainian heritage. Both of us have family in western Ukraine who are being attacked by cruise missiles daily. We cannot go to fight at our age now, so we try to support our nation as best we can both financially, and with moral support," said Iwanetz
To raise money and support, Elena's boyfriend, Rob Racine, has been donating 100 percent of the tips he makes Sundays at Telluride Brewing in Mountain Village to Elena's family and friends, and other Ukrainians. Last week, he raised over $700 and plans to do it again this Sunday.
The money will go towards family and friends in her city as they prepare for Russian troops to invade and take control of Kryvyi Rih. It will also go towards purchasing her uncle a bulletproof vest.
As of March 16, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported, 780 civilians had been killed, 58 of them children.
Elena explained that while she appreciates others' compassion, she does not want them to feel the same pain and hurt she is experiencing. The best thing one can do, Elena said, is not to abandon the people of Ukraine.
"Please don't turn your back towards this problem," said Elena. "My people in Ukraine never thought that they would be in this situation. And as long as people are together, as long as they feel supported, as long as they are caring about each other — I feel like it's all we can do at this point."
