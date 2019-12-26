Original Thinkers and the Telluride Education Foundation are hosting A Mindful Cocktail Hour this evening, Friday, at the Michael D. Palm Theatre. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. with cocktails and appetizers, followed by a screening of the documentary, “Mr. Wash”. Afterwards, Mr. Wash — a.k.a. Fulton Leroy Washington (pictured) — will speak with Original Thinkers’ David Holbrooke. (Photo courtesy of Sean Mattison)