Town council talks goals and objectives for 2024

Members of Telluride Town Council looked ahead to 2024 during Thursday’s work session, where they discussed several objectives which include improvements to affordable housing, quality of life and accessibility.
Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson said staff has spent “a fair amount of time on discussion around goals, objectives and budget.”
“It’s been a really busy summer and start to the fall with some big initiatives,” Robson said, referring to the ongoing discussion about short-term rentals and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant infrastructure.
Robson said town officials sat down with the heads of each department to discuss next year’s budget.
“Two weeks ago…we began to work line by line on a draft budget for their specific departments,” he said. “We are feeling good and pretty prepared to start these discussions with council.”
Zoe Dohnal, deputy town manager, explained that some objectives are ongoing and will take multiple years to achieve.
One of those objectives is for the town to pursue more affordable housing, which includes the project at the Voodoo Lounge lot and Phase 2A of Virginia Placer.
Construction is underway on the Voodoo Lounge affordable housing project, which is comprised of 27 units and commercial space on the ground level, with expected completion in September 2024.
Phase 2A of the Virginia Placer project will feature eight to 12 units, as well as on-site parking, with a focus on housing on-call first responders and town staff.
Sixteen percent of the town’s workforce is currently housed in dedicated units.
There is not yet a definitive timeline for the Virginia Placer project.
Council also discussed designating other small town-owned parcels of land for future housing projects.
Councilmember Jessie Rae Arguelles suggested closely evaluating those properties before making any definitive decisions on their use.
“We need to take into consideration what the needs might be in 20 years,” she said. “We can’t make any more land.”
With the various ongoing and future construction projects throughout town, council members also acknowledged the need for increased code enforcement by the Telluride Marshal’s Department.
Better promoting diversity, equity and inclusion was also a topic of discussion during the meeting. Town staff is currently working toward implementing increased interpretation and translation services to provide town council meetings and relevant documents for Spanish speakers.
To improve quality of life, residents can also expect a future survey regarding the town developing a recreation center.
If there is enough interest in the project, the next steps would involve a feasibility study, conceptual design and funding alternatives.
The Telluride Town Parks Master Plan, completed in 2020, is another ongoing town project. It has three phases of implementation, broken down into five-year periods from 2021 to 2035.
Most of the improvements recommended in the first phase of implementation from 2021 to 2025 are geared toward community, recreation, park and leisure uses.
“I believe there are more opportunities to generate revenue within town park,” Arguelles said.
Council members agreed that this could include implementing fees, however small, to rent park facilities.
Ensuring Telluride is accessible to all residents and visitors was also discussed as an objective for 2024.
This objective includes several ongoing projects, such as addressing sidewalk and curb safety issues, adding ADA-compliant ramps where feasible and improving accessibility for wheelchairs, strollers and bicycles along the river trail.
Town council expressed interest in a future work session to discuss the dwindling number of affordable places to eat. Implementing deed-restricted commercial space was given as one potential solution to the problem.
A deed restriction would place limits on how much rent could be charged for the spaces, much in the way affordable housing works.
