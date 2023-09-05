John Fayhee treks back to Telluride with a new story

Writer John Fayhee has hiked all around Telluride ― he enjoyed a 24-year stint as a Colorado resident ― and is making the trek back on September 21 after hiking a solid year and living to tell the tales about it.
This time, he’ll be driving to Telluride. He has planned an event at Between the Covers Bookstore for 5 p.m. to share his new book, “A Long Tangent: Musings from an old man, his young dog & a quest to hike every day for a year.”
And while it’s “the book I’ve wanted to write my entire life,” he said, missing will be his hiking companion and best friend, Casey, his dog who died from cancer last year as he was in the midst of writing and publishing the book. It was another reminder that time doesn’t stop ― from hiking 20 miles a day to celebrating his 60th birthday ― and everything is moving forward.
“An overriding theme of this book deals with getting old,” Fayhee told the Planet. “And getting old, I tell ya, it’s a very shocking thing.”
Fayhee, who now resides in Silver City, New Mexico, has spent time over the decades conquering the Appalachian, Colorado, Arizona and Continental Divide trails. On the trails, he said he’s only known as “Jumpin’ Jack the Hallucinogenic Hiker,” a nickname he picked up in 1979 on the Appalachian Trail because “we dropped a lot of acid on the Appalachian Trail in 1979.”
His recent yearlong hiking quest formed while he was sitting on a barstool scribbling notes on a cocktail napkin. He recounted the memory like this: “I downed a few pints, scribbled some shockingly legible notes about embarking upon a quest to hike every day for a year on a cocktail napkin, walked out to my ancient 4Runner and bounced the idea off my dog, Casey, who had been contentedly snoozing on the back seat…Casey responded positively to the notion. So that was that. The next day, we bushwhacked to the top of a local peak and hiked for 366 straight days after that.”
His resulting draft of “A Long Tangent” is put together in chapters sequential by day and was completed with over 200,000 words, he said, but with the help of his publisher it was narrowed down to about 95,000 words.
Between the Covers Bookstore Owner Jennifer Ball said “A Long Tangent” includes a foreword by Norwood-based author Craig Childs, who is also notable for his solo hikes and stories, and said, “It’s certain to be a great read.”
“We look forward to welcoming longtime writer and editor, John Fayhee, to our dog-loving town to hear about their daily hiking adventures,” Ball told the Planet.
Fayhee said while he is in Telluride, he will also spend time at his favorite local hangout spots including Floradora Saloon and The Buck before he heads to Moab, Utah, for another book reading event.
Between the Covers Bookstore has copies of “A Long Tangent” in stock for any interested readers who may like to pick up a copy before Fayhee’s September 21 reading.
“The opportunity to support local bookstores is not something I treat lightly,” Fayhee said. “I have been a visitor to all of these bookstores as well as a reader.”
In supporting local bookstores in small towns, he won’t be making any stops this time around in Denver or its suburbs to do “city readings,” but there are a couple of new bookstores on his list to visit in small towns like Paonia and Carbondale.
“One of the cool things about this tour is that it’s a good excuse to visit towns like Telluride and Moab,” he said.
He emphasized his book is not geared for “geriatrics” or older people.
He had in mind to write “A Long Tangent” with the idea that younger generations are currently living through “the good ole days” right now for themselves.
“At its core, this is a book about hiking and certainly for dog people,” Fayhee said. “There’s a lot of us who remember the good ole days and there’s young people who are making their good ole days right now. There’s a lot of us in the mountain country that maybe we spend too much time looking back. …What’s important to remember about that is the ones who are skiing in Telluride right now in their 20s are going to look back ― everybody is going to look back on the good ole days at some point in their lives. I don’t want to come across as a curmudgeon that everything was great in the past and everything sucks now because that’s not how it is.”
His book, and his readings, will recount some of the experiences that are most memorable to those who take time out to trek out onto the road or into the wilderness. Once, for example, a cook died on the spot while making his lunch.
“This volume is a stylistic potpourri, with some chapters as short as one line and some as long as 6,000 words,” Fayhee said.
Visit https://mimbrespress.wnmu.edu/?lang=en for more information about “A Long Tangent.” Between the Covers Bookstore can be reached at 970-728-4504 or online at www.between-the-covers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.