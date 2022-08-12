SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 28
OOPS: Deputies responded to a non-injury two vehicle traffic crash on North Pine Street in Norwood. A traffic citation was issued to a driver for careless driving.
GOT YOUR BACK: A deputy was approached by a citizen regarding an issue with latch on his concrete truck, the deputy followed the concrete truck down Highway 145 to ensure no debris came out of the truck.
FAKE: A driver from Alaska was issued a Summons and Complaint for driving with fictitious plates.
GHOSTS: Deputies were advised of two people walking on Highway 62, near mile-marker 1. Deputies responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone on the highway.
JULY 29
MOO-VE: Deputies responded to a report of cows on the road. Ranchers were in the area moving cattle from field to field.
LENDING A HELPING HAND: Deputies stopped to assist a motorist with a flat tire.
AGAIN: Deputies assisted a tractor trailer who was having a mechanical issue.
IN A RUSH: A traffic complaint was received for an unsafe pass on the left while on Highway 62, a deputy was able to catch the offending vehicle and a citation was issued.
SPEED FREAK: A deputy issued a penalty assessment to a driver speeding 19 mph over the speed limit on Highway 145.
JULY 30
CAN’T CAMP THERE: Illegal campsite in Telluride was called in and dealt with.
DRUNKEN GHOST: Deputies were advised of a possible drunk driver on Highway 145 between Placerville and Norwood. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.
JULY 31
EYE IN THE SKY: Deputies, along with San Miguel County Search and Rescue, assisted Dolores County in a mission involving a 44-year-old male hiker who was injured near the summit of El Diente. San Miguel County's new aviation asset was used to locate the injured party. That information was then relayed back to Dolores County officials who successfully completed the mission using a federal helicopter crew out of Mesa Verde.
GREEN MONSTER: Deputy responded to a call of branches being dumped in the area. Suspect vehicle was not located.
AUG. 1
NOT-SO-SWEET LEAF: Deputies stopped a vehicle for number of plates to be attached. The
driver was found to be under the influence of the devil’s lettuce and was taken into custody and transported to the San Miguel County Jail.
WILDFIRE: Deputy responded to the report of smoke in the area. Fire was extinguished by Norwood Fire Department.
RIDING DIRTY: Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet for number of plates to be attached. The driver was taken into custody for unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of a class II controlled substances. Multiple other charges as well. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody for a warrant from State Patrol.
AUG. 2
STUPID DOG: Deputies received a call about a dog barking. Deputies advised the reporting party they were going to have to speak with the HOA.
MENACE: Deputies responded to a report of felony menacing involving a firearm. Deputies took into custody the suspect of the menacing.
FUNNY LOOKING: A report was taken about a suspicious vehicle in the Mill Creek area.
AUG. 3
SORT IT OUT: Deputies responded to a report of property damage. Deputies determined the issue to be civil in nature.
CUJO: Deputies took the report of a cold dog bite from the Telluride Medical Center. The injured party was contacted and they advised the animal belonged to a house guest and friend of theirs and that she was bitten by accident near the animal's food bowl. The party was uninterested in any further action taking place and had already confirmed the animal's vaccinations.
AUG. 4:
CUJO: Deputies were advised of an animal bite call in the Lawson Hill area. Deputies contacted the reporting party who advised his vet told him to file a report after his dog was bitten by another dog. The reporting party advised his dog was not injured, and he did not want to pursue charges in the matter.
AIRING IT OUT: Deputies responded to a report of a lost bag of laundry from a property management company along Highway 145. Deputies, nor the reporting party, were able to locate the lost property.
AUG. 5
ASSAULT: Deputies responded to an Assault in the Town of Norwood. One male was arrested for assault and protection order violation.
WELFARE CHECK: A report was received from a third party regarding a possible suicidal
female in Norwood, a deputy made contact with the female who confirmed she did not want to harm herself. No law enforcement action required, referred to Integrated Insight Therapy.
ARREST: Deputies arrested a male party in the Town of Telluride for an outstanding warrant.
ARREST: Deputies arrested a male from Telluride for a Failure to Appear warrant out of San Miguel. Upon arrival at the San Miguel County Jail, the male blew a .087. The male was subsequently charged with violation of a protection order, due to stipulations of "shall not
possess or consume alcoholic beverages."
AUG. 6
BAD DOG: Deputies responded to a complaint of a barking dog. Party was informed that the issue was civil and to contact the HOA.
LIFE IN THE FAST LANE: Deputies were advised of a red Porsche 911 speeding and passing where prohibited on Highway 62, near mile-marker 12. Deputies contacted the vehicle and cited the driver for careless driving.
GO HOME: Deputies were advised of a bear in a trash can in the Ski Ranches area. Deputies responded and assisted the bear in finding its way home.
AUG. 7
LOUD NOISES: Deputies contacted two parties in a loud verbal altercation at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and North Pine Street in the Town of Telluride. The parties were separated.
DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to a disturbance at Big Billies as a cover officer for the Mountain Village Police Department.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JULY 28
TRESPASS REPORT: That’s it
LOST WALLET: The person found it.
FIREARM LEFT BEHIND: Someone left their piece in a local hotel, which held it for safekeeping.
HARASSMENT: Someone, or something, was harassed.
JULY 29
FRAUD: There was a report about.
CITIZEN ASSIST: Someone did something to help something.
BURGLARY: Someone burgled.
STRAY: An animal
JULY 30
NOISE: Construction took place at unauthorized hours. The nerve.
WHAT THE: A “suspicious incident call” happened. That’s it. That’s the report.
ANOTHER LOST WALLET: Who knows if it was found or not.
WRECK: A car hit a pedestrian resulting in a serious injury, and the driver fled the scene like a dirtbag.
CRAZY KIDS: Authorities responded to a welfare check call. Everything was alright. It was “just kids being rambunctious.”
JULY 31
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT: Someone left their trash unsecured for a bear to ravage.
GOT ’EM: Dirtbag driver who hit a pedestrian was found and arrested for vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, speeding and driving in the wrong lane.
CYBER BULLY: A report of menacing via social media was taken.
RASCALS: Someone, or something, sprayed graffiti on a roadway, resulting in a criminal mischief report.
AUG. 1
CITIZEN ASSIST: Someone helped with a bear and trash issue.
GRAB A PLATE: Someone stole a license plate off a car.
CUJO: A “possible threatening dog” was reported as an animal problem.
VIOLATION: A report of an intoxicated party resulted in arrest for protection order violation.
AUG. 2
SLEEP IT OFF: Multiple people reported an intoxicated male party walking around town being rude. Party was located in Town Park and encouraged to go sleep off his alcohol consumption.
REQUEST FOR CITIZEN ASSIST: Who knows if a Good Samaritan showed up or not.
HIT AND RUN: An accident occurred.
CODE VIOLATION: Bear left trash at neighbor’s residence. Bad bear!
FUNNY LOOKING: A vehicle looked suspicious, but not crime actually occurred.
AUG. 3
PROPERTY DAMAGE: As a result of a traffic accident.
COLD THEFT: Compared to a hot one?
DUI: A disturbance call resulted in a DUI arrest.
ROAD RAGE: Someone, or something, had it.
MOVE ALONG: A vagrant sleeping under a tarp on the River Trail was contacted and moved along.
AUG. 4
RUNNING ON EMPTY: Someone ran out of gas.
ANOTHER ROGUE WALLET: Someone turned in a wallet, before the rightful owner claimed it.
SHHH!: A wedding party was celebrating too loud, God forbid. They all agreed to be more somber about the occasion.
AUG. 5
CAN’T DRIVE THERE: There were complaints of OHVs driving in town, but authorities were unable to locate them.
CUJO: A dog bit someone.
THIS: A property damage accident report.
HELL ON WHEELS: Speeding e-bikes were reported on the bike path.
DRUNKS: A disturbance call at a local bar about unruly patrons resulted in them leaving.
AUG. 6
THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: A dude blaring music from his car was counseled. He must have been blasting heavy metal.
AUG. 7
ARE YOU SERIOUS: A bear got into trash again!
DRUNK AND HAPPY: A welfare check on a drunk person resulted in everything being 10-4.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: Someone drank and violated their protection order.
GREEN GOBLIN: An intrusion alarm at a local dispensary went off. But the building was secure.
AUG. 8
IF IT’S TOO LOUD, YOU’RE TOO OLD: A noise complaint about music levels was checked, but the tunes were deemed to be reasonable.
AUG. 9
MY BAD: A disturbance call at a local restaurant resulted in … “apologies all around.”
TV PARTY: A “loud party” was being loud. When contacted by authorities, the partygoers “agreed to shut it down for the night.”
AUG. 10
TAKING A DIP: A bear was chased into the Beaver Pond.
THAT’S ENOUGH: Another “loud” house party was “shut down.”
