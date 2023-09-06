Telluride sophomore C.J. Horning (440) runs during the high-school boys' race at the season-opening Boggy Draw Bear Chase, hosted on Saturday, August 19, by Dolores High School. Horning placed 59th in 26:42.14, but THS did not have enough individuals entered to qualify for either the boys' or girls' team championship at the meet. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)