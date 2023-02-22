The Telluride Mountain Club and Wilkinson Public Library are offering a free event, Mental Health in the Mountains, that examines mental health and how it plays into and relates to our passions in the mountains.
The event takes place Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. in the library’s Program Room and came about, according to TMtC’s executive director, Heidi Lauterbach, when the organization began to mull its annual winter fundraising film night.
“When we were starting to plan this winter’s event, we wanted to honor members of our community that we have recently lost to the mountain sports they loved,” Lauterbach explained. “Through this process, we realized that we were still grieving these deaths. We switched gears to provide a free event that will help community members with the grief and trauma they might also be experiencing.
“Our hope is that people walk away with a better understanding around mental health related to the mountain sports we love and tools and resources that could assist them in the future.”
Joanna Spindler, an adult programs specialist at the library, echoed Lauterbach.
“In a tightly knit mountain community, all feelings reverberate,” she remarked. “We share our ski stoke and amazing river trips and big days out in the mountains. We text each other as soon as we hear about road closures or injuries or accidents, too. And, for better or worse, our losses and traumas are felt by the whole community in the same ways.”
Spindler continued, “With this event, we're hoping to make space for the echoes of loss and grief and intensity that come hand in hand with the joy we share. Some of these heavy feelings aren't neurologically easy to just let go. It's good to have concrete, useful tools and down-to-earth resources available when needed to help us work through our emotions. And, most importantly, it's just good to see the evidence that our community is here for one another through thick and thin. It feels good to know how to help friends who are going through hard times.”
Spindler said that she is looking forward in particular to “a great conversation with a panel of professionals and community members about the whole spectrum of mental health in mountain sports, from burnout, FOMO (fear of missing out) and anxiety, to depression, trauma and dealing with suicide.”
The schedule of events includes the premiere of the film “Heart and Soul and Concrete.” Meredith Edwards is an accomplished ultra-runner and mountain athlete who has suffered from abuse and has developed a kinetic way of processing her trauma — dance rollerblading. Durango-based Edwards will be attending the event for a film Q&A and will be on the panel for our follow-up discussion.
There will also be a showing of “Ups and Downs.” This film showcases professional skier Drew Petersen’s navigation of the mountains and valleys of mental health through skiing.
And there will be an open and public panel discussion on the topic of mental health in our mountain community. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and hopefully walk away with new tools and resources for outdoor grief and trauma.
In addition to Edwards, other panel participants include Danielle Beamer and Lauren Glass.
A licensed social worker, Beamer is deeply invested in rural mountain communities and loves learning people’s stories. She works with adults and older teens in individual and group settings to address a broad range of issues. Beamer notes that healing often requires allowing the hard, sticky, revolting and unwanted emotions to create space for the pleasurable ones. It’s natural to need support through that process. She says she gets excited about working with folks who are new to therapy or are comfortable pushing themselves physically, but are less familiar pushing emotional comfort zones.
One of Beamer’s passions is supporting survivors of outdoor trauma such as avalanches and wilderness accidents. She also loves collaborating with those who are used to therapy and looking to go deeper. Beamer utilizes Internal Family Systems, body-centered approaches and practical neuroscience to join the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual realms.
A state Licensed Professional Counselor Candidate and National Certified Counselor, Glass worked for a decade in conservation, environmental education and outdoor recreation prior to entering the mental health field.
Glass utilizes an interdisciplinary approach to serve a wide range of people and organizations in the Four Corners region through direct clinical services, mental health education and consultation. Currently she works in several capacities, including at the Silverton School, with an experiential equine facility and as a mental health consultant for Southwest Conservation Corps.
Glass also regularly delivers trainings to avalanche and snow professionals across the region.
Among the resources that will be presented at the event include those from state and local agencies like Tri-County Health Network’s crisis resources, as well as organizations such as Survivors of Outdoor Adventures and Recovery, the Responder Alliance, the Climbing Grief Fund and Mountain Muskox.
Camel’s Garden Hotel and Jagged Edge Mountain Gear are sponsoring the event.
For more, visit telluridemountainclub.org/winter-events/.
