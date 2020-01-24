Winter 2018-2019 was memorable, with near-record snowfall and a few powder mornings that Telluride skiers and snowboarders will remember for years to come.
It was also a very sad winter season for the Telluride community with a trio of avalanche fatalities recorded regionally.
The 2019-2020 season’s snow totals aren’t quite as high as last year, but they are still robust. As of press time, for instance, the Telluride Ski Resort was reporting 156 inches so far this season, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center had pegged avalanche danger in the backcountry around Telluride as moderate.
Regardless of whether snowfall is epic or average, though, isn’t it still important that those accessing the backcountry know their stuff?
“Yes!” Telluride Mountain Club Director Heidi Lauterbach said. “This is actually a very complicated question, but the short answer is that the layers of the snowpack, along with weather, slope, features, etc., determine the danger, not the depth. So, even though our snowpack isn't as deep, problems and danger still exist. It’s always important for backcountry users to educate themselves. Not only for themselves, but for others who may be in the backcountry at the same time.”
With that in mind, the Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund, or PI Fund, which resides under the umbrella of the Telluride Mountain Club, is back with a new season of Backcountry Chats.
The next Chat takes place tomorrow (Monday) at 6:15 p.m. at Jagged Edge on E. Colorado Ave. and features Jake Hutchinson, an A3-certified instructor who has been teaching avalanche courses for the American Avalanche Institute for nearly 20 years, In a quarter-century-long career, Hutchinson has also served as a ski patroller, an avalanche forecaster and in search and rescue all across the mountain west.
Said Lauterbach, “He is a wealth of knowledge. We are lucky to have him chatting with us on Monday.”
In his talk, “Left of Whoomph,” Hutchinson lays out a systematic approach to mastering situational awareness and using expert intuition and pattern recognition with the goal of minimizing the human factor when navigating the backcountry.
Free and open to the public, the series — this season there are four Chats scheduled — brings avalanche and backcountry users and experts together periodically throughout the winter to promote avi education and awareness and backcountry safety, as well as to share knowledge and experiences.
This season’s series kicked off before the holidays when local avalanche experts Telluride Helitrax Director of Snow Safety Matt Steen, Telluride Ski Resort Snow Safety Director Jon Tuckman and Bill Nalli from the CAIC did a kind of Avi Awareness 101.
“It was very well attended, standing room only,” PI Fund board member Julie Hodson said. “The speakers were wonderful. They spoke about past and current snow conditions, ski area closures and how the snowpack is developing this season. They talked about things like why the backcountry gates are located where they are. The audience participated a lot and asked of questions. I thought it was interesting — very well liked and very well attended.”
Additional Chats include “Deep Thoughts” with Ryan Howe of Telluride Mountain Guides on Feb. 24, in addition to a series regular, the uber-compelling “Close Calls”, on March 9 in which attendees share their stories of, as you may have guessed, their close calls in the backcountry.
Hodson and friends founded the PI Fund to create opportunities for avalanche education and backcountry awareness in memory of Hodson’s husband, Peter “Pi” Inglis. A co-founder of the Telluride Mountain Club, 20-plus-year Telluride Ski Patrol member and long-time San Miguel County Search and Rescue volunteer, Inglis was killed in April 2015 when a cornice collapsed while he was ski guiding in Alaska’s St. Elias Range.
In addition to the Backcountry Chats, the PI Fund also supports scholarships to assist locals who want to attend avalanche education courses. This year, the fund awarded 17 people a total of $3,000 in scholarships for courses, including companion rescue, as well as level 1 and 2 avalanche courses.
Hodson remarked that the work of the PI Fund, including the Chats and scholarships, are a reflection of Inglis’ ethos.
“Peter did a lot of educating,” she said. “He held chats like this — we didn’t call them chats then — he held numerous, free avalanche forums and classes.”
Hodson recalled one of those events, a Close Calls forum that Inglis ran with Josh Butson of San Juan Outdoor Adventures and Telluride Avalanche School/San Juan Field School. Now, the PI Fund has revived Close Calls and runs it as the final Backcountry Chat of the season.
Added Hodson of the scholarship fund, “Peter was an avalanche professional. He had to do a lot of classes and they are expensive. Avalanche professionals don’t make a lot of money, so I’m glad we can help people with classes they wouldn’t normally be able to afford. It will help them and it could save lives.
“I think Peter would be honored that this is being done in his name, for sure.”
For more information on the PI Fund, including the Backcountry Chats, visit telluridemountainclub.org.
