The power of ‘Presence’
A job interview can be one of the more anxiety-ridden experiences of life. We stress, doubt ourselves and sometimes leave the interview feeling as though an opportunity was missed — as if our true selves were not shining as brightly as we might have hoped. 

Planet Bluegrass announces 2018 lineup
While the townspeople and visitors alike rejoiced in the steady stream of snowfall Thursday, Planet Bluegrass announced the preliminary 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup in observance of the Winter Solstice, per tradition. (Thanks, Ullr, if you’re up there.)

The dirt on a dirtbag
“Dirtbag: A person who is committed to a given (usually extreme) lifestyle to the point of abandoning employment and other societal norms in order to pursue said lifestyle … The best examples of dirtbags and dirtbagging are the communities of climbers that can be found in any of the major cl…

A holiday tradition
When the Sheridan Arts Foundation was created in 1991 to preserve and protect Telluride’s historic Sheridan Opera House, the nonprofit’s mission from the beginning was to provide music and entertainment to the Telluride community in tandem with owning and operating the historic theater locat…

A true black box

Almost exactly a year ago, the Palm’s new Black Box Theatre welcomed its first production — a sizzling jazz cabaret act from the Hot Club of San Francisco titled “Hot Club, Cool Yule.”

Snowmaking saves the day

With the ground mostly brown just a few days before Christmas, some residents of Telluride gathered old skis and burned them in an offering to Ullr, in Norse mythology the god of snowshoes and some other items. The next day it snowed 4 inches at Telluride, the Daily Planet reported.

A bridge too far

Christmas is nigh and the hillsides are bare, save narrow ribbons of snow confined to the shadows. Haze from California wildfires, sifted across the great Mojave, hangs in the air and makes nearby mountains appear faraway, diffuse, mythical. The sky is bled of color, the palest of blues.

‘Flavor fanatics’

Mountain Village’s Lumière Hotel — recently ranked the sixth Best Ski Hotel in the nation by USA Today — has announced the opening of a new restaurant, Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails.

Ten years of ski delivery
Ten years of ski delivery

When Greg Carberry first moved to Telluride after college 20 years ago, he went the well-worn ski bum route and started working at a ski shop, supplying the masses with gear in between powder days and bluebird ski days. 

Chasing down a dream

Today marks a dream come true for local resident Yvonne Mosser, who opens the first North American franchise of Kaiut Yoga International in a freshly remodeled studio space on the second floor of the US Bank Building at 238 E. Colorado Ave.