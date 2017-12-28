Michael Pugh is the Telluride Education Association (TEA) employee of the month for November.
News
The Telluride Adaptive Sports Program is a nonprofit with a simple mission.
A job interview can be one of the more anxiety-ridden experiences of life. We stress, doubt ourselves and sometimes leave the interview feeling as though an opportunity was missed — as if our true selves were not shining as brightly as we might have hoped.
Telluride residents and visitors did wake up to a white Christmas on Monday morning, with 1 inch falling overnight in town and at Telluride Ski Resort.
On a cold Wednesday night, residents took Mother Nature into their own hands and burned skis in Elks Park as an offering to Ullr — known as the “snow god” around these parts — in an effort to bring the region some of the much-needed white stuff.
While the townspeople and visitors alike rejoiced in the steady stream of snowfall Thursday, Planet Bluegrass announced the preliminary 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup in observance of the Winter Solstice, per tradition. (Thanks, Ullr, if you’re up there.)
During the annual Telluride Gives Day, Mountainfilm topped the charts by raising almost $15,000 from 50 donors in an effort to expand its education programming.
Sports
Add a Heisman to Telluride High School senior Soleil Gaylord’s long list of accomplishments.
New coaches are at the helm of the winter sports programs at high schools in the region.
A group of five Telluride Karate Studio students will have their skills measured to the max.
A pair of Telluride High School runners stepped onto the podium at the State Cross Country Championships in Colorado Springs last weekend.
Telluride High School senior Soleil Gaylord powered her way through a fierce wind with a dominating performance over the weekend to win the girls title at the Class 2A Regional Cross Country Championships in Delta.
Arts & Entertainment
The community is invited to celebrate Bajada de Reyes at Telluride High School’s cafeteria from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 7.
“Dirtbag: A person who is committed to a given (usually extreme) lifestyle to the point of abandoning employment and other societal norms in order to pursue said lifestyle … The best examples of dirtbags and dirtbagging are the communities of climbers that can be found in any of the major cl…
When the Sheridan Arts Foundation was created in 1991 to preserve and protect Telluride’s historic Sheridan Opera House, the nonprofit’s mission from the beginning was to provide music and entertainment to the Telluride community in tandem with owning and operating the historic theater locat…
Almost exactly a year ago, the Palm’s new Black Box Theatre welcomed its first production — a sizzling jazz cabaret act from the Hot Club of San Francisco titled “Hot Club, Cool Yule.”
Sometimes there’s a guest at the dinner party who misbehaves, ruffles feathers or discomfits the crowd. You know the type: the over-sharer, the political zealot, the drinker or the dreaded one-upper.
Opinion
With the ground mostly brown just a few days before Christmas, some residents of Telluride gathered old skis and burned them in an offering to Ullr, in Norse mythology the god of snowshoes and some other items. The next day it snowed 4 inches at Telluride, the Daily Planet reported.
50 YEARS AGO
Christmas is nigh and the hillsides are bare, save narrow ribbons of snow confined to the shadows. Haze from California wildfires, sifted across the great Mojave, hangs in the air and makes nearby mountains appear faraway, diffuse, mythical. The sky is bled of color, the palest of blues.
Business
Hotel Madeline and Residences has new ownership.
Mountain Village’s Lumière Hotel — recently ranked the sixth Best Ski Hotel in the nation by USA Today — has announced the opening of a new restaurant, Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails.
When Greg Carberry first moved to Telluride after college 20 years ago, he went the well-worn ski bum route and started working at a ski shop, supplying the masses with gear in between powder days and bluebird ski days.
Telluride already has its own brewery and distillery, and on Dec. 2, a healthier drinking alternative — a juicery.
Today marks a dream come true for local resident Yvonne Mosser, who opens the first North American franchise of Kaiut Yoga International in a freshly remodeled studio space on the second floor of the US Bank Building at 238 E. Colorado Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.